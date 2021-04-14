Arvidsson scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Arvidsson's line with Ryan Johansen and Rocco Grimaldi combined for three goals and seven points in Tuesday's big win. The 28-year-old Arvidsson has a pair of three-point efforts in his last four outings. He's up to 10 goals, 14 assists, 138 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 43 contests.