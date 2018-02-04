Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Two-point effort in Saturday's win
Arvidsson scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
He's now got four goals and six points in his last five games, helping to fuel an 8-1-1 surge by the Predators. Arvidsson will need a big kick to the finish line if he's going to repeat or top last season's 61-point performance, but the 24-year-old has the plum spot in the lineup to make it happen if he can stay hot.
