Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Will play after all
Arvidsson (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Panthers, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
It initially looked like Arvidsson would sit, but he took warmups and is all systems go. Go ahead and plug him back into fantasy lineups at this time.
