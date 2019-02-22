Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Will play Thursday

Arvidsson (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson will face a struggling Kings squad after missing the team's morning skate. He's been solid in the month of February, scoring seven goals -- with a shooting percentage of 21.2 -- and adding an assist in 10 games

