Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Won't play Thursday
Arvidsson (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Lightning.
This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication Arvidsson was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. The 25-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Saturday's game against the Bruins.
