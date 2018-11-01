Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Won't play Thursday

Arvidsson (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Lightning.

This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication Arvidsson was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. The 25-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Saturday's game against the Bruins.

