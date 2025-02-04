Hinostroza notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Hinostroza has slipped into a part-time role after playing for much of January. Luke Evangelista (lower body) is hurt again, which gives Hinostroza another chance to fill a second-line role at even strength, though he's yet to do much with the opportunity. For the season, the 30-year-old winger is at two assists, 11 shots on net, 13 hits and six PIM over 13 appearances. Hinostroza has exhausted his waivers exemption by playing in more than 10 games since the last time he cleared waivers, so he has a little more security for staying with the big club as long as the Predators have injuries to forwards.