Hinostroza was placed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hinostroza provided two helpers over 13 appearances with the Predators this season. If he passes through the waiver wire, the right-shot forward will report to AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Notches assist in loss•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Called up Saturday•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Going through waivers•
-
Predators' Vinnie Hinostroza: Lands two-year contract•
-
Penguins' Vinnie Hinostroza: Returns to minors•