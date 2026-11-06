Pinchuk scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Pinchuk's first NHL was a beauty, a spinning backhand that got over Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period. The 24-year-old Pinchuk has played the last two games due to the absence of Jonathan Marchessault (lower body). Pinchuk has two points, seven shots and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances to begin his NHL career. If he can build some confidence and momentum, he'll be able to stick around on Nashville's third line.