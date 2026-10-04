Pinchuk was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Pinchuk played for the Admirals in Saturday's contest before he was called back up to the majors ahead of the Predators' three-game week. He nearly made Nashville Opening Night roster after he posted an effective season with KHL Minsk in 2025-26, compiling 31 goals and 66 points across 65 regular-season outings. His move to the majors in the regular season displays that the Predators want to find a role for him in the 2026-27 campaign, but it remains to be seen if his role will warrant any fantasy relevance this season.