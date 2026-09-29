Pinchuk will begin the 2026-27 campaign with AHL Milwaukee.

Pinchuk was very close to making the Predators' Opening Night roster, so he might be the first forward to receive a call-up this season. The 24-year-old generated 31 goals, 66 points and a plus-21 rating over 65 regular-season games with KHL Minsk in 2025-26, so he certainly has some offensive upside. Moreover, the Predators elected to start the season with just 12 forwards and nine defensemen on the roster, so if the team gets off to a slow start, it may not be long before Pinchuk makes his NHL debut.