Kamenev was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Kamenev was second in scoring for the Admirals last season with 51 points in 70 games. The Preds have a ton of offensive firepower this season, so Kamenev's services are not currently required. However, he should be one of the first players to be recalled should the team run into injury trouble.

