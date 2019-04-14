Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Back to locker room
Simmonds went back to the locker room after testing out his leg during Saturday's Game 2 versus the Stars, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Simmonds was absent from the bench for a long time after taking a shot to the leg, but he reappeared during the second period before heading back down the tunnel again. It's tough to tell how serious the injury is, but it's encouraging that he was able put pressure on his leg and skate. Expect an update on his condition after the contest.
