Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Departs after taking shot to leg
Simmonds exited Game 2 versus the Predators on Saturday with a leg injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Simmonds took Roman Josi's shot off of his lower leg, and he immediately went to the locker room without putting pressure on his leg. The 30-year-old didn't return for the start of the second period, so it's unlikely he returns to this contest. Look for an update on his condition after the game, as the Predators travel to Dallas for Game 3 on Monday.
