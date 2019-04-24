Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Fails to return to lineup

Simmonds (lower body) wasn't able to overcome his injury prior to the Predators getting bounced from the playoffs.

Simmonds missed the final four games of the series after getting hurt early in Game 2. The winger managed just three points in 17 contests with Nashville after making the move to the Music City at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely have a handful of suitors looking to add a gritty, bottom-six veteran.