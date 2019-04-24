Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Fails to return to lineup
Simmonds (lower body) wasn't able to overcome his injury prior to the Predators getting bounced from the playoffs.
Simmonds missed the final four games of the series after getting hurt early in Game 2. The winger managed just three points in 17 contests with Nashville after making the move to the Music City at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely have a handful of suitors looking to add a gritty, bottom-six veteran.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...