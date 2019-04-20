Predators' Wayne Simmonds: No-go Saturday
Simmonds (lower body) wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's Game 5 against the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
While Simmons has effectively been ruled out for the latest playoff contest, the fact that his status came down to warmups suggests that he may not be all that far away from a return. It's not all doom and gloom for the Predators in the way of injuries, though, as Rocco Grimaldi (undisclosed) is set to return.
