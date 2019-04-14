Predators' Wayne Simmonds: No immediate update
Coach Peter Laviolette has no updates on Simmonds (leg) following the team's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Simmonds left the game in the first period after taking a shot to the leg. He didn't play another shift, although he returned briefly to test out his leg during a timeout. The team will head on the road for Game 3, so expect an update on Simmonds' condition before then.
