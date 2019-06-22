Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Not returning to Nashville
Simmonds (lower body) won't be retained by the Predators in free agency, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Vingan had no update on the lower-body injury that cut Simmonds' time with the Predators short after he was acquired as a rental at the trade deadline. The injury shouldn't curtail interest in the veteran power forward, who can still bring a nice mix of skill and net-front presence. Nashville won't be among his suitors in free agency, even though the team has plenty of cap room after shipping out P.K. Subban's $9 million AAV to New Jersey at the draft.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...