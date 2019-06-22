Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Not returning to Nashville

Simmonds (lower body) won't be retained by the Predators in free agency, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Vingan had no update on the lower-body injury that cut Simmonds' time with the Predators short after he was acquired as a rental at the trade deadline. The injury shouldn't curtail interest in the veteran power forward, who can still bring a nice mix of skill and net-front presence. Nashville won't be among his suitors in free agency, even though the team has plenty of cap room after shipping out P.K. Subban's $9 million AAV to New Jersey at the draft.