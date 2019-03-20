Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Pots first goal with Nashville

Simmonds scored his 17th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

He couldn't have asked for an easier scoring chance, as Ryan Ellis found him at the side of a wide-open net with a perfect pass from the opposite half wall. It's Simmonds first goal, and only his second point, in nine games since the trade that brought him to Nashville, but with the weight of that slump off his shoulders, the rugged winger might be able to build some scoring momentum heading into the postseason.