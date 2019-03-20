Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Pots first goal with Nashville
Simmonds scored his 17th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
He couldn't have asked for an easier scoring chance, as Ryan Ellis found him at the side of a wide-open net with a perfect pass from the opposite half wall. It's Simmonds first goal, and only his second point, in nine games since the trade that brought him to Nashville, but with the weight of that slump off his shoulders, the rugged winger might be able to build some scoring momentum heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Struggling with Preds•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Traded to Music City•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Misses practice amid trade rumors•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Likely done in Philly•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Makes mark in OT win•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Tallies power-play marker•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...