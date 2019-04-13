Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Shakes off injury

Simmonds (leg) returned to Saturday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Simmonds left in the first period after taking a teammate Roman Josi's shot off his leg, but he returned to action midway through the second frame. This is a huge sigh of relief for Nashville fans, as Simmonds will bolster its bottom-six depth.

