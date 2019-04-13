Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Shakes off injury
Simmonds (leg) returned to Saturday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Simmonds left in the first period after taking a teammate Roman Josi's shot off his leg, but he returned to action midway through the second frame. This is a huge sigh of relief for Nashville fans, as Simmonds will bolster its bottom-six depth.
More News
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Departs after taking shot to leg•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Pots first goal with Nashville•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Struggling with Preds•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Traded to Music City•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Misses practice amid trade rumors•
-
Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Likely done in Philly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...