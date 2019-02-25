Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Traded to Music City
Simmonds was exchanged by the Flyers to the Predators on Monday in a swap for Ryan Hartman and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick, Craig Custance of The Athletic reports.
Simmonds may be bogged down in a 10-game goal drought, but the veteran winger is a solid depth-scoring addition for the Preds. The 30-year-old could also join one of Nashville's power-play units, as he was averaging 3:01 of ice time and notched eight points with the man advantage in Philadelphia. Simmonds was held out of practice Monday in what was likely a precautionary move to avoid him getting hurt.
