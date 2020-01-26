Predators' Yakov Trenin: Back with big club
The Predators recalled Trenin from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
The 23-year-old saw action in four games at the AHL level over the All-Star break, collecting three points in that span. Trenin has supplied six points through 13 NHL games this campaign, and he suited up in the past seven games, signalling he will likely draw into the lineup for Monday's game against Toronto.
