Trenin scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Yak played an inspired game. His shot was perfectly snapped right over the top of Andrei Vasilevskiy's right pad. Trenin pulled into the lineup this week because of injuries and he made the best of the moment Saturday. But he only has four points in 17 games this season and that should keep Trenin on the free agent list.