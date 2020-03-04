Play

The Predators recalled Trenin from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Ryan Johansen (illness) is unavailable, so Trenin will add depth to the team's forward corps. The 23-year-old Trenin will slot in on the fourth line, flanking Colton Sissons, and will look to add to the six points he's accrued through 17 NHL games this year.

