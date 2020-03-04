Predators' Yakov Trenin: Brought up to top level
The Predators recalled Trenin from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Ryan Johansen (illness) is unavailable, so Trenin will add depth to the team's forward corps. The 23-year-old Trenin will slot in on the fourth line, flanking Colton Sissons, and will look to add to the six points he's accrued through 17 NHL games this year.
