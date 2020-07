Trenin was classified as unfit to practice ahead of the team's Monday practice, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Trenin was added to the team's camp roster but appears to have picked up an injury/illness. Even if fully fit, the natural center was unlikely to get into a game this offseason but may have done enough with AHL Milwaukee (35 points in 32 games) to earn a roster spot for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.