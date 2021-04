Trenin produced an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Trenin set up Tanner Jeannot's first NHL goal at 14:34 of the third period. The 24-year-old Trenin has two goals and two helpers through seven games in April. The Russian forward is up to nine points, 42 shots on net, 71 hits and 14 PIM in 33 contests overall from his fourth-line role.