Trenin collected the only assist on Kyle Turris' game-winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Jets.

Trenin has four assists in five games. In limited action, only 11 games, the 22-year-old has found the scoresheet six times. With the Predators in dire need of secondary scoring options, Trenin appears to be in line for more work and, if available, is a worthwhile add in fantasy.