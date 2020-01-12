Predators' Yakov Trenin: Draws assist on winning goal
Trenin collected the only assist on Kyle Turris' game-winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Jets.
Trenin has four assists in five games. In limited action, only 11 games, the 22-year-old has found the scoresheet six times. With the Predators in dire need of secondary scoring options, Trenin appears to be in line for more work and, if available, is a worthwhile add in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.