Predators' Yakov Trenin: Enters lineup, scores goal
Trenin potted a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Trenin was in the lineup after Matt Duchene was unavailable due to illness. The Russian forward made the most of the opportunity with an insurance tally in the third period. He's picked up three points, 15 hits and 11 shots on goal in seven games this season, his first at the NHL level. If Duchene remains out for Sunday's game against the Ducks, expect Trenin to remain in a fourth-line role.
