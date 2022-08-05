Trenin was awarded a two-year, $3.4 million contract with Nashville in arbitration Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Trenin's $1.7 million AAV is a slight raise over the $1.35 million the Predators filed for through salary arbitration. The 25-year-old Russian had been a restricted free agent after scoring 17 goals in a third-line role for the Predators in 2021-22. Trenin will likely fill a similar role in 2022-23 unless the Predators decline the decision made by the arbitrator, in which case Trenin would become an unrestricted free agent.