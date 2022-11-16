Trenin (lower body) will play Tuesday against Minnesota, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Trenin, who didn't play Saturday versus the Rangers, was listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest. He will play alongside Mark Jankowski and Tanner Jeannot.
