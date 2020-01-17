Predators' Yakov Trenin: Headed for minors
The Predators reassigned Trenin back to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Trenin has collected four points (one goal, three assists) over the last seven games, so his demotion does seem slightly surprising at this juncture. It may just be a move to get the 23-year-old pivot some additional action in the minors during the team's upcoming week-long break. The move likely aligns Austin Watson to draw into Saturday's game versus the Sabres.
