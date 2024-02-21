Trenin notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Trenin helped out on a Cody Glass goal in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game slump for Trenin, who has maintained a second-line role despite his lack of recent offense. The 27-year-old forward is up to 12 points, 84 shots on net, 155 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances this season. His toughness can help in deep fantasy formats, but there's little offense to be found in his play.