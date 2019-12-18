Play

Trenin notched his second point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 whitewashing of the Islanders.

Though he only skated 9:32 in the contest, Trenin spent most of his ice time playing on the top line with Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok. Despite the plumb assignment, he still doesn't see enough minutes to warrant any real fantasy consideration.

