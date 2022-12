Trenin found the back of the net in a 6-1 win against the Ducks on Friday.

Trenin's goal came at 9:04 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. It was his fourth marker and ninth point in 29 contests this season. Trenin has contributed a goal in each of his last two games, but he's still shooting at just 7.4 percent, which is down from 12.5 in 2021-22.