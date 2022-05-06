Trenin scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Trenin had been held off the scoresheet in 16 straight games before he scored in the first period Thursday. The 25-year-old forward has been a fixture on the Predators' third line this season. He posted 24 points, 191 hits and 136 shots on net in 80 appearances during the regular season, but he could have a tough time chipping in offense against the Avalanche for the remainder of the first round.