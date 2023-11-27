Trenin scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Trenin took a pass from Roman Josi and powered through the defense to open the scoring at 19:40 of the first period. This was Trenin's fourth goal and fifth point over the last five games, an unusually strong run for the checking-line forward. He's responded well to his Nov. 11 scratch against the Coyotes, as he hadn't recorded a point before that date. The 26-year-old has five points, 36 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-7 rating through 19 outings overall.