Trenin scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Trenin has two goals and one assist over his last six contests. His tally late in the second period Thursday squashed the Sharks' hope of a comeback. Trenin has mainly played in a bottom-six role this season, racking up eight goals (two shorthanded), eight assists, 93 shots on net, 118 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 51 appearances.