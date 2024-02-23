Trenin scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Trenin scored at 8:47 of the first period to open the scoring. The 27-year-old forward has two points and a plus-5 rating while adding six PIM and seven hits over his last three games. He's done fine in a second-line role lately, though his playing style fits better with a third-line assignment. Trenin has nine goals, four assists, 163 hits, 85 shots on net and 38 PIM through 54 outings overall.