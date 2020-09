Trenin agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.45 million contract with Nashville on Thursday.

Trenin played just 21 games for the Predators last season in which he notched two goals, four assists and 25 shots while averaging 9:44 of ice time. The Russian's new deal is a one-way contract, which all but guarantees him a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.