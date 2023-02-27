Trenin scored a goal, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added three hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Trenin got the Predators on the board in the first period and helped out on a Roman Josi tally in the second. This was Trenin's third multi-point effort of the season, but it appears his offense might be coming around -- he has three goals and two assists in his last seven contests. With the Predators dealing Tanner Jeannot to the Lightning on Sunday, Trenin may be asked to take on a larger role on the third line going forward. He's up to 18 points, 94 shots on net, 121 hits and a plus-6 rating through 52 appearances.