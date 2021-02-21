Trenin returned from a one-game stint as a healthy scratch to post an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After just one goal in his previous 12 games, Preds coach John Hynes clearly felt it was time to send a message to the 24-year-old Trenin and banished him to the press box for Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Jackets. However, the move seemed to light a fire under Trenin who, along with the helper, dished out four hits in Saturday's rematch along with a season-high 12:27 of ice time. That being said, Trenin still skates primarily on the Preds' fourth line and isn't expected to produce enough offensively this season to warrant any serious fantasy consideration.

