Trenin scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Trenin's goal at 10:54 of the first period held as the game-winner for the Predators. The 26-year-old third-liner has earned all seven of his points this season over the last nine contests. He's added 39 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-5 rating. He's not as bad as he was to start the year, nor as good as he's been lately, but Trenin could challenge the 24-point totals he's put up in each of the last two seasons if he can stay on track once his current hot stretch ends.