Trenin logged two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Trenin's second multi-point effort in his last four outings, which has coincided with him taking on a larger role after the Predators were sellers at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old. has nine goals, 11 assists, 101 shots on net, 126 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 55 contests overall. He needs just four more points to match his career-best total from last year.