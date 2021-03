Trenin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Trenin set up Mathieu Olivier for the Predators' second tally. The 24-year-old Trenin has been in the lineup for the last nine games, and he's picked up three points in that span. The Russian forward has five points, 22 shots on net and 44 hits through 22 appearances overall.