Trenin scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Trenin's third-period tally was nearly enough for the Predators, but the Ducks scored twice with their goalie pulled to tie the game late. Trenin had gone six games without a goal, logging just two assists in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 21 points, 112 shots on net, 132 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 59 appearances.