Predators' Yakov Trenin: Recalled by Predators
Trenin was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Trenin's promotion comes after Colton Sissons suffered a lower-body injury in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Friday. Trenin, 22, has appeared in six NHL games this season and posted a goal and an assist, along with 14 hits. In the minors, Trenin has been on fire this season, producing 26 points across 20 games with AHL Milwaukee.
