Trenin produced an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Trenin set up a Matt Duchene tally in the first period that put the Predators ahead 2-0. The 24-year-old Trenin became a fairly consistent presence in the lineup this season. He amassed 11 points, 62 shots, 94 hits and 22 PIM in 45 appearances, mainly in a fourth-line role.