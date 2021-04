Trenin produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Trenin set up Colton Sissons for the Predators' lone tally in the game. The helper gave Trenin six points in 27 games, matching his output from last year despite needing six additional appearances to do so. The Russian forward has added 54 hits, 34 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating from a fourth-line role.