Trenin registered five shots and four hits during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Ducks.

Trenin, who dressed for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 15, opened Tuesday on the fourth line with Mark Jankowski and Cody Glass. The four-year NHL veteran scored 17 goals in 80 games last season and is expected to provide depth scoring. But he has remained goalless since Oct. 20. Trenin produced his season-high in shots during 14:09 of ice time against the Ducks.