Trenin netted a goal in a 2-1 victory against Columbus on Tuesday.
Trenin's marker came at 16:55 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. The 26-year-old has six goals and 13 points in 39 contests in 2022-23. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous five games.
