Trenin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
Now with 11 goals and 11 assists in 70 games, Trenin is on pace to finish with something resembling his career-high, 24-point effort from last season. Not bad for a bottom-six forward. However, Trenin would need to receive a promotion to more of a scoring role in order to have any significant fantasy value in most formats.
More News
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Reaches 10-goal mark•
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Produces pair of assists•
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Picks up pair of points•
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Nets shortie Thursday•
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Predators' Yakov Trenin: Two points in Friday's win•