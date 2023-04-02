Trenin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Now with 11 goals and 11 assists in 70 games, Trenin is on pace to finish with something resembling his career-high, 24-point effort from last season. Not bad for a bottom-six forward. However, Trenin would need to receive a promotion to more of a scoring role in order to have any significant fantasy value in most formats.